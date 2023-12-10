Equanimeous St. Brown has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have conceded 229.3 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

St. Brown has four receptions for 44 yards this year. He has been targeted five times, and is averaging 11 yards per game.

St. Brown vs. the Lions

St. Brown vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 12.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 12.2 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has given up at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

The 229.3 passing yards the Lions allow per contest makes them the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Lions have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Equanimeous St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-111)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

St. Brown has 1.4% of his team's target share (five targets on 365 passing attempts).

He has averaged 8.8 yards per target (44 yards on five targets).

Having played four games this year, St. Brown has not had a TD reception.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

