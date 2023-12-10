Sunday's contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) taking on the Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 82-79 win for Iowa, so expect a tight matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 82, Michigan 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-2.4)

Iowa (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.8

Iowa has compiled a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan is 3-5-0. A total of five out of the Hawkeyes' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Wolverines' games have gone over.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Iowa grabs 34.6 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while conceding 35.8 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Iowa makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (127th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 31.8% from deep.

The Hawkeyes average 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (57th in college basketball), and allow 93.4 points per 100 possessions (263rd in college basketball).

Iowa has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball action), 2.5 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (184th in college basketball).

