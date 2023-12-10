The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hawkeyes sit at 101st.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 8.7 more points than the Wolverines allow (76.6).
  • Iowa has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa posted 89.8 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.9 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Hawkeyes were worse at home last season, allowing 76.0 points per game, compared to 72.0 in away games.
  • In home games, Iowa drained 3.3 more three-pointers per game (10.0) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida W 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue L 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State L 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M - Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

