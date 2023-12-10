Sunday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-63 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 83, Prairie View A&M 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-19.6)

Iowa State (-19.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Iowa State has gone 6-3-0 against the spread, while Prairie View A&M's ATS record this season is 5-1-0. A total of six out of the Cyclones' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.1 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank 35th in college basketball and are allowing 59.6 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball.

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 114th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.4 per contest.

Iowa State makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (7.8). It is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (156th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.7%.

The Cyclones record 106.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball), while allowing 76 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

Iowa State has won the turnover battle by 7.8 turnovers per game, committing 10 (53rd in college basketball play) while forcing 17.8 (fourth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.