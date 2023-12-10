The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

Iowa State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Panthers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 124th.

The Cyclones score 9.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Panthers give up (74.6).

Iowa State is 6-0 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.2.

Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State performed better at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule