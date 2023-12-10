The North Dakota State Bison (2-4) play the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Iowa State vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Addy Brown: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Audi Crooks: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Nyamer Diew: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kelsey Joens: 6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Hannah Belanger: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Brown: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Crooks: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Diew: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Joens: 6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Belanger: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.