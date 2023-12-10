The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on BTN.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes score an average of 88.8 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 61.5 the Badgers allow.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Iowa is 9-0.

Wisconsin's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 88.8 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Badgers record are just 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (64.4).

When Wisconsin scores more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.

When Iowa gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 6-1.

This season the Badgers are shooting 42% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes make 50.9% of their shots from the field, 16.9% higher than the Badgers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117)

29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117) Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG%

9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG% Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 50 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

Iowa Schedule