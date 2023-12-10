Iowa vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest that pits the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Iowa, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 10.
The Hawkeyes took care of business in their most recent outing 67-58 against Iowa State on Wednesday.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 77, Wisconsin 64
Other Big Ten Predictions
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- Against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Hawkeyes notched their best win of the season on November 26, a 77-70 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
- Based on the RPI, the Badgers have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 26
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 9
- 100-62 over FGCU (No. 69) on November 25
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 76) on November 19
- 67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 85) on December 6
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (43-for-117)
- Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 57.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 70.2 FG%
- Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 24.4 points per game (posting 88.8 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per contest, 188th in college basketball) and have a +244 scoring differential.
