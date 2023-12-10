Justin Fields has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Detroit Lions in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 229.3 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

This season, Fields has racked up passing 1,587 yards (198.4 per game), going 143-for-222 (64.4%) through the air with 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. In addition, Fields has 400 yards rushing (50 yards per game) on 77 attempts, and Fields has found the end zone one time.

Fields vs. the Lions

Fields vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 155 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 155 PASS YPG / PASS TD Detroit has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Lions have allowed nine players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Lions have allowed at least three TD passes in an outing to four opposing QBs this season.

The 229.3 passing yards per game given up by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 192.5 (-115)

192.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has finished above his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this year.

The Bears have passed 49.3% of the time and run 50.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

With 222 attempts for 1,587 passing yards, Fields is 14th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in six of eight games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 13 total touchdowns this season (54.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Fields has attempted 24 passes in the red zone (26.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-111)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has gone over his rushing yards total in 37.5% of his opportunities (three of eight games).

Fields has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (26.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 27-for-37 / 217 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 12 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16-for-23 / 169 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 18 ATT / 104 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/15/2023 Week 6 6-for-10 / 58 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 15-for-29 / 282 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-35 / 335 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs

