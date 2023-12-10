In the Week 14 game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Justin Fields find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Fields has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 400 yards (50 per game), with one touchdown.

Fields has one rushing TD in eight games.

Justin Fields Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0 Week 5 @Commanders 15 29 282 4 0 11 57 0 Week 6 Vikings 6 10 58 0 1 8 46 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 23 169 1 0 18 104 0 Week 12 @Vikings 27 37 217 0 0 12 59 0

