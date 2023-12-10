Which team has the edge at the QB position when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (9-3) clash with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Soldier Field on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Jared Goff 8 Games Played 12 64.4% Completion % 67.7% 1,587 (198.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,288 (274.0) 12 Touchdowns 20 6 Interceptions 8 400 (50.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 195.5 yards

: Over/Under 195.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

The Lions' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 286 points allowed (23.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 2,752 passing yards allowed (229.3 per game) and 27th with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Lions rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,117 (93.1 per game) and sixth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

On defense, Detroit is 12th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.4%) and 30th in red-zone efficiency allowed (71.8%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 241.5 yards

: Over/Under 241.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bears Defensive Stats

