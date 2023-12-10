The Detroit Lions (9-3) meet a familiar opponent (and best bets are available) when they visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in an NFC North battle.

When is Lions vs. Bears?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.2 points). Put your money on the Lions.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.4%.
  • The Lions are 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • Detroit has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter (71.4%).
  • The Bears have entered the game as underdogs 10 times this season and won three of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Detroit (-3)
  • The Lions have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-4-0).
  • Detroit has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-6-1).
  • Chicago has an ATS record of 4-3-1 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43)
  • These teams average 47.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 4.5 more than the over/under of 43.
  • The Lions and the Bears have seen their opponents average a combined 5.5 more points per game than the point total of 43 set in this outing.
  • Lions games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).
  • Seven of the Bears' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

David Montgomery Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
9 78.2 10 9.7 0

Justin Fields Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 10.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
8 198.4 12 50.0 1

