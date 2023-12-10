Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Lewis' stats below.

Entering Week 14, Lewis has two receptions for 24 yards -- 12.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on three occasions.

Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lewis 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 3 2 24 22 0 12.0

Lewis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 16 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 0 0 0

