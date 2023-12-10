The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

  • Zaitsev has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Blues 2 0 2 15:44 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3
11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

