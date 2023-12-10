Should you bet on Philipp Kurashev to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In five of 20 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.