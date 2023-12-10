For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:21 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

