When the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Roschon Johnson find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 232 rushing yards on 54 carries (23.2 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Johnson has also caught 24 passes for 131 yards (13.1 per game).

Johnson has one rushing touchdown this season.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Commanders 3 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 21 0 3 10 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 6 0 1 9 0 Week 10 Panthers 5 18 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 30 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 10 35 0 5 40 0

