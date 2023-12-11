Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. All of Jones' stats can be found below.

Entering Week 14, Jones has 66 carries for 245 yards and two touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (30 targets) for 169 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is on the injury list for the Packers.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 11, 2023

December 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Game Time: 8:15 PM

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 66 245 2 3.7 30 19 169 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

