Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants meet in Week 14 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has rushed for 245 yards (35 per game) on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones has also caught 19 balls for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

