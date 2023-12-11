The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Bulls 110

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 10.5)

Bucks (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.7)

Bucks (-10.7) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Bucks have covered more often than the Bulls this year, tallying an ATS record of 9-13-0, as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark of the Bulls.

Neither Milwaukee nor Chicago has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Bucks as favorites by 10.5 or more and Bulls as underdogs by 10.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents aren't as successful (56.5% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (63.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 15-6, a better mark than the Bulls have posted (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls are the fourth-worst squad in the league (108.4 points per game). On defense, they are 13th (112.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Chicago is 24th in the NBA in rebounds (42.5 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds conceded (45.7 per game).

At 23.1 assists per game, the Bulls are second-worst in the NBA.

Chicago is the third-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.9) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.7).

With 11.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.2% from downtown, the Bulls are 18th and 17th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

