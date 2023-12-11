The Chicago Bulls (9-14), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 122.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 118.7 per outing (24th in the league).

The Bulls' -94 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 108.4 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (13th in league).

These teams are scoring 230.5 points per game between them, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 231.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Chicago has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bulls and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +10000 - Bucks +450 +185 -

