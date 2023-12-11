The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (9-14) ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) currently features two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Fiserv Forum.

The Bulls' last game on Friday ended in a 121-112 win over the Spurs. Coby White totaled 24 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

