How to Watch the Bulls vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 10th.
- The Bulls put up 10.3 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Bucks give up to opponents (118.7).
- Chicago has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 118.7 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Bulls score 109.8 points per game, 3.2 more than away (106.6). Defensively they give up 109.1 points per game at home, 7.8 less than on the road (116.9).
- At home the Bulls are picking up 23.8 assists per game, 1.7 more than away (22.1).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
