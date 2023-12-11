Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Vucevic and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls matchup at Fiserv Forum on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 10.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 19.5-point prop total for Vucevic on Monday is 3.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 16.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

Vucevic, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 0.5 (Over: -161)

DeMar DeRozan has recorded 21.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.7 points less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

DeRozan has connected on 0.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Coby White's 15.6-point scoring average is 3.9 less than Monday's over/under.

He grabs 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday.

White has collected 4.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +108)

Antetokounmpo's 30.2 points per game average is 2.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 0.5 (Over: -161)

The 23.5-point prop total set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average (25.6).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Monday's over/under.

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

