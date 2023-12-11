The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 121-112 win against the Spurs, White had 24 points and six assists.

We're going to break down White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.6 21.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.4 Assists 5.5 4.3 4.7 PRA -- 23.3 30.1 PR -- 19 25.4 3PM 3.5 3.0 4.7



Looking to bet on one or more of White's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 14.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 3.0 threes per game, or 24.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 118.7 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are 20th in the NBA, allowing 26.6 per game.

The Bucks concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Coby White vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 45 23 4 7 4 1 1 11/13/2023 26 16 3 1 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.