Nikola Vucevic and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 121-112 win over the Spurs, Vucevic tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vucevic's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.0 14.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 9.8 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.2 PRA -- 29.5 27.8 PR -- 26.3 24.6 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Bucks

Vucevic has taken 15.1 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 16.9% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Vucevic's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 118.7 points per contest.

The Bucks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.6 assists per game.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 40 29 10 6 2 0 1 11/13/2023 36 26 12 5 2 1 1

