The Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants are scheduled to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Doubs has accumulated a 505-yard season on 45 catches with seven scores so far. He has been targeted on 74 occasions, and averages 42.1 yards.

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in six of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1 Week 12 @Lions 4 3 37 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 72 0

Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.