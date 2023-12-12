The Edmonton Oilers welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, December 12, with the Oilers having won seven straight on home ice, and the Blackhawks having dropped six consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blackhawks' matchup with the Oilers can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 93 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks have 65 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blackhawks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 27 11 12 23 25 24 40.6% Philipp Kurashev 21 6 10 16 11 11 57.8% Jason Dickinson 27 9 5 14 10 19 48.2% Nick Foligno 27 4 8 12 9 21 46.2% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 15th in goals against, allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 87 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players