The Chicago Bulls (5-14) square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and ALT.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 10.1 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field.

Zach LaVine averages 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Coby White averages 13.7 points, 4 assists and 2.8 boards.

Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. He's also draining 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.

Reggie Jackson is putting up 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while putting up 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Bulls Nuggets 106.2 Points Avg. 113.1 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 44.4% Field Goal % 49% 34.9% Three Point % 36.2%

