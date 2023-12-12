Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - December 12
Nikola Vucevic is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (15-9) play the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at United Center.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT
Bulls' Last Game
The Bulls lost their previous game to the Bucks, 133-129 in OT, on Monday. DeMar DeRozan starred with 41 points, and also had two boards and 11 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|41
|2
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Coby White
|33
|6
|4
|1
|0
|6
|Patrick Williams
|15
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
Bulls vs Nuggets Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic gives the Bulls 16 points, 10.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- DeRozan contributes with 22.6 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 5.3 assists.
- Coby White's numbers for the season are 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.
- Patrick Williams provides the Bulls 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.
- Andre Drummond's numbers for the season are 6 points, 7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|21.9
|3.6
|6.1
|0.7
|0.4
|1.1
|Coby White
|22.9
|4.7
|4.6
|0.6
|0.3
|4.9
|Nikola Vucevic
|14.7
|10
|3.7
|0.8
|0.8
|0.9
|Patrick Williams
|13.4
|5.4
|1.4
|0.9
|1
|1.5
|Andre Drummond
|5.5
|8.1
|0.6
|0.4
|0.3
|0
