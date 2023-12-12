When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Guttman has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:15 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.