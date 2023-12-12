Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Howard County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Don Bosco High School at Riceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Riceville, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decorah High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
