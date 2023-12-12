Will Isaak Phillips find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.