Will Joey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- Anderson is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
