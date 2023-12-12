Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Linn County, Iowa today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xavier High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marion, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.