How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) battle the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at McLeod Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- This season, the Northern Iowa Panthers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Prairie View A&M Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- Northern Iowa has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 250th.
- The 76.1 points per game the Northern Iowa Panthers score are the same as the Prairie View A&M Panthers allow.
- Northern Iowa has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 78.6 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.9).
- Defensively the Northern Iowa Panthers were better at home last year, ceding 68.3 points per game, compared to 72.8 on the road.
- At home, Northern Iowa made 1.3 more treys per game (8) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to in road games (31.9%).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|W 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.