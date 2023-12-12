Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Scott County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duplicate Central High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscatine High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport West High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
