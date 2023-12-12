If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Story County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Story County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saydel High School at Roland-Story High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Story City, IA

Story City, IA Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference

Heart of Iowa Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Nevada High School at Greene County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Jefferson, IA

Jefferson, IA Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference

Heart of Iowa Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Colo-NESCO High School at GMG Community School District