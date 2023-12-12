The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Raddysh's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Raddysh has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:28 on the ice per game.

Raddysh has a goal in four of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 27 games this season, Raddysh has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Raddysh has an assist in two of 27 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Raddysh's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 25.6% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 27 Games 3 6 Points 3 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.