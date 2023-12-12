Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wapello County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wapello County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wapello County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davis County High School at Cardinal-Eldon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Eldon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.