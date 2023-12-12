The Golden State Warriors (10-12) will look to stop a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Warriors vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Golden State shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 8-3 overall.

The Warriors are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 18th.

The Warriors put up only 2.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Suns give up (113).

When Golden State totals more than 113 points, it is 7-4.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field, one% higher than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Phoenix has a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fourth.

The Suns score the same points per game as the Warriors allow their opponents to score (115.1).

When it scores more than 115.1 points, Phoenix is 10-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Warriors are putting up 7.9 fewer points per game (111.6) than they are away from home (119.5).

Golden State cedes 113.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 116.4 in away games.

The Warriors are draining 14.2 threes per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is one fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than they're averaging in away games (15.2, 38%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns score more points per game at home (117.1) than on the road (113.1), but also allow more at home (114.8) than away (111.1).

At home, Phoenix concedes 114.8 points per game. On the road, it concedes 111.1.

This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (25.4 per game) than on the road (26.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gary Payton II Out Calf

Suns Injuries