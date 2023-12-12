Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Webster County, Iowa today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webster County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manson Northwest Webster High School at Southeast Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gowrie, IA
- Conference: Twin Lakes Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.