The Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Sabres Avalanche 4-0 BUF

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 99 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 28 12 27 39 29 15 48.6% Cale Makar 26 8 28 36 19 22 - Mikko Rantanen 28 13 21 34 13 16 50.6% Valeri Nichushkin 26 10 13 23 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 28 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.3 goals per game (95 in total), 25th in the league.

The Sabres have 84 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that time.

Sabres Key Players