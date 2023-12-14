Should you bet on Anthony Beauvillier to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in two of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Beauvillier has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Beauvillier averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

