Currently, the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jarred Tinordi D Out Concussion Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Seth Jones D Questionable Upper Body Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Undisclosed Justin Schultz D Questionable Upper Body Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 66 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago allows 3.5 goals per game (97 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -31, they are 31st in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken rank 27th in the league with 77 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (-21) ranks 28th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.