Thursday's NHL games include the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Blackhawks are big underdogs (+185 on the moneyline) against the Kraken (-225) ahead of the outing, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.

The Kraken have won 37.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (3-5).

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 27 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 29.6%, of those games.

Seattle has had moneyline odds of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago has gone 5-8 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-154) Philipp Kurashev 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) -

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.40 2.60 4 12.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-5 2-6-2 6.4 1.90 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.90 3.10 3 10.0% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 6

