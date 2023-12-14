Player prop bet options for Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic and others are available when the Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on Thursday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Vucevic's 16.4 points per game are 1.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

Vucevic averages 0.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +196)

The 22.3 points DeMar DeRozan has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (23.5).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

DeRozan has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -143)

Coby White's 16.7-point scoring average is 4.8 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 3.5.

White has collected 4.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

He has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 23.5 points prop bet over/under set for Butler on Thursday is 1.9 more than his season scoring average (21.6).

He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (5.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 1.9 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.