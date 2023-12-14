The Grambling Tigers (2-7) will attempt to end a six-game losing streak when visiting the Drake Bulldogs (9-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Drake vs. Grambling matchup.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Drake vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Drake is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Grambling has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the Tigers' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.

