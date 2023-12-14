The Drake Bulldogs (6-1) meet the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Drake vs. Grambling Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 14 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling Players to Watch

  • DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Overton: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Wright: 14 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
76th 80.6 Points Scored 70.4 266th
193rd 71.6 Points Allowed 80.6 336th
303rd 30 Rebounds 28.9 330th
290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd
138th 7.9 3pt Made 4.1 355th
54th 16.1 Assists 10.6 319th
21st 9 Turnovers 13.3 271st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.