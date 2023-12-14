For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Joey Anderson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Anderson has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
